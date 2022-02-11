Deputies now confirm shots fired near Sierra Vista

Local law enforcement officials have now confirmed that shots were in fact fired during the incident reported near Sierra Vista Junior High School on Thursday, although no shell casings have yet been found.

Although initially officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said that no bullets had been thought to have been discharged from a weapon on Thursday, the investigation ultimately yielded that “shots fired” had been confirmed, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Shots fired are confirmed, despite no shell casings located,” said Arriaga. “The motive is unclear at this time.”

The incident was first reported shortly after 3:07 p.m. on Thursday around the southwest corner of the junior high school campus, at the intersection of Camp Plenty Road and Stillmore Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Dave Caldwell, a spokesman for the Hart district, confirmed to The Signal during the lockdown that no students on campus or campus staff at Sierra Vista were injured as a result of the incident. The junior high, as well as the nearby Canyon High School and Cedarcreek Elementary School, were placed on a temporary lockdown as a result of the incident, but district officials quickly confirmed no injuries occurred on the school site.

“One of our vigilant staff members heard what appeared to be the sound of a gunshot outside the perimeter of the school near Sierra Vista,” said Kuhlman. “That staff member immediately alerted law enforcement (they were already on campus).”

Although district officials expressed their belief that the event was an off-campus, gang-related occurrence, Arriaga reaffirmed on Friday that the Sheriff’s Department is still attempting to nail down a motive.

Last month, a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after suffering non-fatal bullet wounds during a drive-by shooting on the 19200 block of Newhouse Street, just a few blocks away from Thursday’s incident.

“There have been reports of gang activity occurring within the area over the past couple weeks,” said Arriaga. “But as of now we do not have a clear motive yet.”

Investigators reported Friday that no visible evidence exists that the shots had been fired, but they said they believed more than one round had been fired due to witnesses hearing the rounds go off.