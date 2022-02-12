Deputies respond to report of stabbing victim in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible stabbing at a Big Lots in Canyon Country on Friday.

The victim, whose status was unknown as of 6 p.m. on Friday, was reportedly stabbed multiple times at the Big Lots on Soledad Canyon Road, possibly by multiple suspects, according to Sgt. Nelson Rios of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Witnesses said that there were numerous people (involved in the stabbing),” Rios said, but added that deputies were still attempting to gather information on the scene and confirm the details surrounding the incident.

Rios said the incident was being treated by responding deputies as an assault with a deadly weapon, and that the victim had managed to escape the area where he was initially stabbed and make it to another business near the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue.

The victim, identified as a Hispanic man, was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition shortly after medical personnel arrived on the scene, according to Fire Department Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

As of the publication of this story, deputies were still searching for the suspect, or suspects, believed to be responsible for the stabbing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



