Deputies: Store clerks fight off aggressive, drunk man

Shortly before pulling a knife on them, employees at a Newhall store fought off a reportedly drunk and aggressive man who had entered their shop last Thursday, according to officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was arrested shortly after they received report of a man wielding a knife and threatening people on the 24500 block of Main Street.

“It was reported a male adult was holding a knife in his hand and was standing outside the location, threatening customers with the knife in hand,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, a male matching the suspect description was detained.”

Upon further investigation, the responding deputies said they were informed that the man became upset after the liquor store staff refused to sell him a bottle of alcohol.

“The suspect attempted to punch an employee during a verbal argument,” said Arriaga. “The suspect also reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with another employee after being told to leave.”

The man is then alleged to have stayed outside the store, displaying a knife and swinging it from side-to-side.

“While speaking with the suspect, deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person,” said Arriaga, adding that he was also reportedly found to be in possession of a bottle of alcohol and a pocket knife. “The suspect was arrested for brandishing a deadly weapon and drunk in public.”

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Canyon Country, was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail and subsequently released on citation to appear in court in several days, Arriaga added.