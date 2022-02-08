Deputies: Suspects burglarize several businesses along Golden Valley

Deputies made three arrests and set up a containment for a final suspect who fled from them after burglary reports of several businesses along Golden Valley Road, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman, they received a call for service at approximately 6 p.m. in the 19200 block of Golden Valley Road. The suspects burglarized several businesses in the area within a short period of time, she added.

Deputies were able to arrest three of the four suspects on suspicion of grand theft, however, one suspect fled on foot. Deputies set up a containment around the area to search for the suspect.

At approximately 8 p.m., Arriaga confirmed the remaining suspect was outstanding. Deputies were unable to confirm the items stolen or the total amount as they continued to investigate the incident.