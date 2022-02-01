HMNH offers free heart health events in February

News release

February is American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has a full slate of activities throughout the month to help raise awareness and educate the community about cardiovascular health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, one in four deaths is caused by heart disease. The good news is that heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions. Henry Mayo’s events are designed to help people make healthier choices.

Henry Mayo is sponsoring the following Hearth Health events in February:

· Feb. 3: Heart Attack: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery — This class will discuss heart attack risk factors, how a heart attack is diagnosed and treated, and what you can do to prevent heart attacks. Registration is required.

· Feb. 4: Wear Red Day! — Kicking off the month, Henry Mayo will participate in the national Wear Red Day by encouraging employees and the community to take part in wearing red to show their support and awareness of heart disease.

· Feb. 7: Release and Let Go with Mindful Meditation — This class will help you manage stress and reduce anxiety, improve relationships, create inner peace, enhance sleep pattern and lower your blood sugar. Registration is required.

· Feb. 13-19: Celebrate National Cardiac Rehab Week — This week we celebrate the lifesaving impact of cardiac rehabilitation. Henry Mayo has an incredible team of cardiac rehab specialists that make a profound impact on patients. Cardiac rehab plays an important role in reducing the potentially devastating effects of heart disease and improving the quality of life for patients and their families.

· Feb. 22: Maintaining Heart Health During COVID-19 — UCLA Health cardiologist Dr. James Lee will discuss how managing hypertension and improving heart health can help fight disease during these unusual circumstances via Zoom.

· Feb. 28: Portfolio Diet: How to Lower Cholesterol — Learn about food in the Portfolio Diet and how to incorporate them into your eating habits. Registration is required.

· Month of February: Podcast — Caring for Your Heart at Every Age — Listen to Cardiologist Dr. Samuel Kojoglanian discuss the “seven S’s” for caring for your heart and the steps to prevent heart disease.

By attending a total of three classes in the month of February, you will be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket. The winner will be notified March 1. For more information, contact Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Benefit Department at 661-200-1300, or visit henrymayo.com/classes-events/.