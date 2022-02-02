Homicide detectives respond to body found in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are responding to a report of a man’s body being found in Canyon Country on Wednesday.

The man was found at approximately 12:10 p.m. on the 27000 block of Avalon Drive, according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Department, and a “death investigation” was initiated by the Homicide Bureau.

“The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” the press release read. “There is no additional information available at this time.”

Esteban Benitez, a Fire Department spokesman, said the Fire Department was dispatched at 12:11 p.m. to the scene, but made no transports from the scene. Benitez confirmed the report from the Sheriff’s Department that upon paramedics’ arrival, the man was pronounced dead.

The Fire Department spokesman added that the call type was a medical emergency, but said no further details were available to him at the time of this article’s publication.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.