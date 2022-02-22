iTrack GPS Car tracker Reviews 2022: SHOCKING TRUTH REVEALED ABOUT iTrack GPS Car tracker.

iTrack GPS Car review: The innovative iTrack GPS Car Tracker incorporates several advanced features, but does it really work? Find out all the details you need from our special, unbiased report below.Whether you own one or more personal cars or you are a business owner who manages a fleet of vehicles, your valuable investment has to be properly protected at all times. Thanks to advances in car tracking technology over the last years, the latest vehicle GPS trackers allow you to know many important data related to your car or fleet, not simply the location.

Fortunately, we live in a world where there is an app for everything, and there is a simple and effective app that constantly keeps track of your car. iTrack is an innovative tool that will save you time and money on your car security.

While your friends can help you look for your misplaced wallet, or ring your phone hoping to find it nearby. Searching for a lost car will never be easy. Unless you have a real time GPS tracker for car that can help you keep your car safe all the time. Fortunately, you don’t have to look any further. Because in this iTrack GPS car tracker review, you will surely get the best OBD GPS tracker that works as an anti theft GPS tracker for cars.

iTrack GPS Car Tracker is a reliable and affordable GPS tracking device. It has been engineered to work with any car built after 1996.The tracker connects to an app downloaded to your smartphone so you can keep your car’s stats in your pocket to be accessed at any time. Once it is set up, iTrack will keep a close eye on your car’s location.

You can also register alerts to be triggered if your car starts to move or leaves the area in which you parked it. This way you’ll know instantly if someone steals your car or uses your car without your permission.

With this GPS tracker, the insurance company can react within minutes to recover a stolen vehicle and save the owner and themselves tens of thousands of dollars in loss.

It comes in a medium-sized box with a plug that goes into the OBD port of the vehicle. Also, this car tracker device is also useful when somebody else is driving your car. This way, you can easily see where the other person has been.

What is an iTrack GPS Car Tracker?

For starters, iTrack GPS Car Tracker is a carefully engineered magnetic GPS tracker for car that includes a wide array of powerful tracking features that can help you secure your ride 24/7. It works as a stealth spy GPS tracker for car that features accurate location tracking that can give you real time results the moment you need them.

More so, it works for all the cars manufactured after 1996. So if your ride is included in the category and you are looking for an excellent hidden GPS tracker for car no monthly fee. Then iTrack is the best GPS tracker for car that suits you.

Finally, we found a product that can put our mind at ease every time we have to park our car far away from our sight. Besides, we really can’t help but feel worried about our car especially if we don’t have a choice other than to park them in a random vacant area. Apparently, gated drives are very costly that most of us are left with no choice but to leave our rides less protected or unprotected at all from thieves. Good thing that we can now mount a hidden GPS tracker for car best buy none other than iTrack hidden GPS tracker for car.

This device is the best hidden GPS tracker for car that can help you save money and save your car at the same time. It is a GPS tracker for car no monthly fee required so you don’t have to spend a lot of money on your car’s safety. Moreover, it is a cheap GPS tracker for car that provides a spectacular line up of powerful tracking features. In fact, it is capable of speed monitoring, real time location tracking, it works for all cars after 1996, and a lot more. Let alone that it is compatible with all iPhone and Android devices.

iTrack GPS Car Tracker is definitely one of the most excellent small GPS tracker for car. So, if you are about to search Google for the query “Best GPS tracker for my car”, then you now have the reason not to press enter. It is because the best car protection is now right at your screen.

How does this OBD work?

Working of OBD Tracker Explained

iTrack is an innovative onboard diagnostic tracker which you can plugin easily with your car’s diagnostic port. This device will then start tracking the movements of your vehicle. Whenever the car is in motion, without your authorization, the device will send you a text alert.

The tracker can monitor your car 24×7 as long as the device’s battery is charged. The tracker sends out a warning even when the battery is low so that you can recharge it. The device is compatible with all cars manufactured after 1996, and is easy to use by all.

iTrack was designed by experts in the field, who have a thorough knowledge of GPS tracking. The device uses both GPS and GSM technology. GPS helps track the car, whereas GSM sends out alerts about its location, time, date, and so on.

iTrack can monitor your drive history and suggest routes for the next time, it can help you find the exact space where you parked your car, and it can monitor the speed of your, especially when you have a teenager driving it. The various features of the tracker only make it convenient for you to ensure the safety of your car.

Key Features and Advantages of iTrack GPS car tracker.

iTrack offers vehicle security and monitoring at your fingertips, enabling you to know in real time the location of your car/fleet for your peace of mind

A one-size-fits-all device, iTrack is easy to install in your car’s diagnostic port, works with Android and iPhone, and with all cars from 1996 onwards

Track in real time the location of your car ( if it has been moved from its parking space/stolen/borrowed) and monitor your driving patterns/habits

Sleep with peace of mind knowing iTrack has got your car’s safety covered and get instantly alerted should your car move without your permission

iTrack is reliable, discreet, low-cost, versatile, delivers real-time data and stats, including itinerary, speed, driver behavior in the palm of your hand

For fleet owners, iTrack helps improve productivity, customer service, administration and employee management, while reducing costs and insurance.

SPECIFICATIONS OF iTrack GPS CAR TRACKER.

Dim – 64mm x 46mm x 17mm(1.8 ” *2.5 ” *0.65 “)

Weight – 50g

Network – GSM/GPRS

Band – 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

GPS sensitivity – 159dBm

GPS accuracy – 5m

Time To First Fix – Cold status 45s, Warm status 35s, Hot status 1s

Car charger – 12—24V input, 5V output

Wall charger – 110－220V input, 5V output

Battery – Chargeable changeable 3.7V 800mAh Li-ion battery

Standby – 80hours

Storage Temp. – -40°C to +85°C

Operation Temp. – -20°C to +55°C

Humidity – 5%–95% non-condensing

What makes this iTrack so special?

The main advantages of iTrack are its portability, price, and ease of use. the iTrack is hardly bigger than a usb key. Combined with its simplicity to setup, you got the world’s most efficient GPS Tracker. It will fit and follow every car without you thinking about it!

How Does It Work?(iTrack GPS Car Tracker)

If you are time GPS tracker for your car with no monthly fee required, iTrack is the ideal OBD GPS tracker for you. If you are curious about how it works, here is a simple explanation of how it is.

iTrack delivers smart technology designed by experts in the field of GPS tracking. It has a simple process and easy to use so even beginners will be able to take advantage of this car GPS tracker Amazon available that you can also get easily by clicking the button below.

Apparently, the most important feature of a GPS tracker for car is to immediately alert you the moment it detects that your car moves without your permission. As well as, when your car has been removed from its parking space. By using your smartphone, you can now access real time tracking of where your car is. You’ll know when it’s stolen or borrowed without your permission.

This Verizon GPS car tracker will let you review the history of your car’s route where it stops, and spend. Like so, it will let you monitor the driving patterns and habits you have formed by collecting and analyzing the data of all your road trips. It is also worth noting that iTrack application works with both Android and iPhone handsets. For cars, it works perfectly for those that are manufactured after the year 1996.

This cool OBD GPS tracker can help you check the location of your vehicle all the time. It is essential especially that we cannot always assure whether the parking space where we park it is safe or not. Even more than we don’t have other choices sometimes but to leave our car in any parking space available. By utilizing iTrack, you are equipping your vehicle with protection hidden from the thieves eyes. Let alone that it is the best car GPS tracker no monthly fee required. Get yours now.

The functionality of iTrack rests in a tracker that plugs into the diagnostic port of your car. The secure data about your car’s condition and whereabouts is accessible to you via the free iTrack app on your Android or iPhone. Do not worry. You do not have to create a subscription. The set-up is actually quite simple.

First, you must make sure that you have a sim card with an active phone plan that will allow the OBD GPS tracker to share its information.

Locate your car’s diagnostic port. The location varies between cars so you may need to refer to your user manual to find the port. Mind you, iTrack is only compatible with cars from 1996 and on.

After you locate the port, plug in the OBD tracker to the diagnostic port.

Finally, download the free app to your smartphone. Setup an account and connect your device.

Once you are connected, you can access a variety of information about your car. Using the real-time location tracking feature, you will see exactly where your car is if it is taken without your permission. However, that is not all you can do with the iTrack app.

With the iTrack app, you can monitor your speed and driver’s habits and review your car’s route history and travel history. You can see where your car has gone, where it has stopped, where it is going and if your designated driver is driving safely and all in the palm of your hand.

Owners of Company Fleets – Do you provide company cars for your members of staff? Have you always wondered if they are being driven responsibly? This app will allow you to see the driving habits of those who drive any of the vehicles you provide through your company, and if they are being taken anywhere they shouldn’t be going.

Why Do I Need iTrack GPS Car Tracker?

Any car or fleet owner should consider installing the cutting-edge iTrack vehicle GPS tracking system for their own good. This intelligent GPS car tracker is designed to take the security of your car or fleet to the next level, by facilitating access to real-time secure data. In addition, it also give you access to historical data, including your vehicle’s route, speed, stops, as well as the driver’s behavior, which is extremely important for fleet management.

As a fleet owner, you will therefore be able to identify any potential issues before they occur and even calculate fuel consumption per vehicle, which allows you to save money and improve productivity. Moreover, you can reap additional benefits, such as improved customer service and employee management, safer driving and enhanced car safety, which also allows for significant car insurance reductions.

As a personal car owner, you will be able to sleep better at night knowing that iTrack GPS car tracker has got your car’s location and security perfectly covered, in the event of a theft.

Benefits of the iTracker GPS Tracker

Real-time location monitoring lets you know if your car has moved without your permission.

It lets you monitor your driving habits and holds you and other car users accountable on the road.

You will always know where your car is and the ability to check your car’s whereabouts is always within your control, which is a great feature.

iTrack keeps a record of all your travel data.

How To Set Up the iTrack on your car?

Ensure you have a sim car with an active data plan to allow the OBD GPS tracker to share its position.

Find your car’s diagnostic port (you may have to check in the user manual to find its location).

Plug the device into your vehicle’s diagnostic port

Download the free app for your smartphone and follow the instructions to set up an account and connect your device to the app.ORDER NOW

iTrack GPS Tracker App

Tracking of your vehicle is much easier with the Tracker App. No need to worry if you are an Android or Apple user. App is available for both platforms.

What makes this Car Tracker Exceptional From Others?

iTrack GPS trackers will change the way you think about your car’s security

Never forget where your car has been parked

Find out in real time if your car is moved from its parking space

Rest assured knowing that you can check the location of your vehicle at any time

Monitor your driving habits and patterns

Keep track of your travel data

Customer’s Feedback

My daughter just passed her driving license and she is very excited about this new leap of freedom. As a single mother I am always worried about her security. With iTrack I can see where she is in real time. iTrack gave me peace of mind, I can relax knowing everything is fine. Thank you to the iTrack team for this wonderful little device. – Mary G.

“I’m an electrician and own my own company. I’ve expanded to run 3 vans and I’ve been looking for a way to keep up-to-date with the locations of my employees, without having to phone them every 10 minutes. This is the perfect solution as I can see where they are on their list of jobs without having to interrupt them.” – Sam M.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the iTrack app only run on iOS?

No, it is made for both Apple and android.

Will it show my car’s location?

You will always know where your car is, and the ability to check your car’s whereabouts is still within your control.

Does the iTrack GPS Car Tracker have inbuilt memory?

Yes, the iTrack device has an inbuilt memory which is 1MB in size and can hold up to 16,000 locations. However, you can extend this memory up to 2GB using an external microSD card.

Does the iTrack app only run on iOS?

No it is made for both apple and android.

Where Can I Order an iTrack GPS Car Tracker?

If you don’t want to have to worry about the security of your car or vehicle ever again, you can order the high-tech iTrack GPS car tracker directly from the manufacturer’s official website. For a limited time only, customers can benefit from a whopping 50% discount and free shipping on every order, in addition to exclusive, amazing deals.

These include the uber-popular package “Buy 3, Get 2 iTrack Free”, the best-value package “Buy 4, Get 4 iTrack Free!”, which is recommended for fleet owners, as well as the best-selling “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” package. All the devices in any of these are individually packaged, for easy gifting to your family members and friends

QUICK TIPS iTrack GPS Car tracker

If you are wondering how to know if your car has a GPS tracker, here are some ways to catch them.

Look for a tiny box in your car that has a magnetic side on it. Usually, it is 3-4 inches in height and 2 inches wide. It may or may not include a light or an antenna as well.

Check the Exterior of your vehicle. Using a flashlight, inspect all the wheels of your car and look beneath. Check behind bumpers and search under the hood. You must check the interior as well.

Knowing how to find a GPS tracker on your car can also help you learn the best place where to hide a GPS tracker on a car.

Now, if you want to learn how to remove GPS tracker from the car. This part is quite easy. Just locate the tracker using the tips we mentioned above, then remove its battery once you found it. However, if you want to make sure that no one is tracking you. Use a GPS jamming device.

FINAL VERDICT ON iTrack GPS car tracker

If you are that car lover, to whom the completeness of caretaking of a car is important, this app is a must-have for you. It not only keeps your car safe but also ensures that other people who use your car are using it right away.

If you are that parent, who wants to ensure that his kids are using the car safely, then this is surely a must-have for you. It will ensure their safety as well as let you keep track of the right timing of coming and leaving home.If you are a boss at a car company, to keep track of your employees operating and testing your cars, this app is a must-have for you. Moreover, it makes tracking a car from 100s of other cars very easy.

