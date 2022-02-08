Join Relay For Life during National Cancer Prevention Month

News release

February is National Cancer Prevention month, and the American Cancer Society believes that everyone should have an equal opportunity to prevent, diagnose, treat and survive cancer.

Relay For Life is the primary funding source for ACS research, treatment and programs. It is a crucial means of securing equitable cancer treatment for all. Relay For Life is not only the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser but also the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. After two challenging years of uncertainty and financial setbacks due to the pandemic, this year’s Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon in Saugus. This year’s Relay theme is “Hope Around the World.”

The family-friendly event is free and will feature live entertainment, games, food and raffle baskets. The opening ceremony honors survivors and caregivers, and the inspiring luminaria ceremony honors or commemorates loved ones who have dealt with cancer.

The American Cancer Society’s goal this year is to raise $225,000.

“Please join the movement to save lives, celebrate lives and fight for a world without cancer,” SCV Relay For Life leaders said in a prepared statement. “Now is the time to start a team or join one, be a sponsor, or make a donation.”

For more information, a calendar of events, and volunteer opportunities for upcoming fundraisers, visit www.scvrelay.org or contact [email protected]