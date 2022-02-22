L.A. prosecutors vote in support of Gascón recall

The Los Angeles County Association of Deputy District Attorneys , which represents more than 800 prosecutors in L.A. County, reported Tuesday a majority of their members tasked with implementing George Gascón’s policies voted to support his recall.

The vote, which came after their boss had declined their invitation to speak at a town hall meeting with ADDA membership, reported 97% of those who voted were in support of the recall.

A total of 83.3% of ADDA membership participated in the vote, representing the largest turnout in all previous ADDA elections, according to ADDA officials.

“This vote is by those who are intimately familiar with how Mr. Gascón’s policies actually play out on a day-to-day basis,” ADDA President Michele Hanisee said in a prepared statement. “We believe the vote of our members will resonate with the voters of Los Angeles as they decide whether to recall Gascón from office and restore public safety as the priority of the District Attorney’s office.”

“Over a year ago, Gascón began a massive social experiment by redirecting prosecutorial resources away from enforcing the law while simultaneously ignoring large portions of the penal code,” said ADDA Vice President Eric Siddall. ”The result is an emboldened criminal element that knows the DA will not hold criminals accountable. This experiment needs to end.”