Library announces book selection for ‘One Story One City’

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that One Story One City will return in March, with a new book selection. The One Story One City program promotes reading and encourages discussion among Santa Clarita residents through the celebration of one story during March. This year’s book selection is “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative” by prize-winning author Florence Williams.

“Our city of Santa Clarita is surrounded by nearly 12,000 acres of pristine, natural open space,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This book will truly resonate with residents and encourage them to celebrate and appreciate the great outdoors, right in our own backyard.”

“The Nature Fix” investigates the healing and restorative benefits of nature. From forest trails in Korea to islands in Finland, to groves of decades-old trees in California, Williams investigates the science at the confluence of environment, mood, health and creativity. Delving into completely new research, she uncovers the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and innovation and ultimately strengthen relationships. Due to the nature of some of the topics covered in the book, this story is recommended for adults and is not suitable for readers under the age of 16.

“’The Nature Fix’ will be an informative and engaging read for residents, while also connecting them to the outdoor beauty of Santa Clarita and the benefits they can experience while exploring. Residents are encouraged to check out a copy from the Santa Clarita Public Library to begin reading and be prepared to take part in the exciting programming coming in March,” said City Librarian Shannon Vonnegut.

All One Story One City events will commence in March, including a virtual conversation with the author and a Full Moon Hike event. The program is free and is held in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library.

To learn more about One Story One City, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity, or contact Senior Librarian Zoraida Martinez at [email protected]