Local assistant sheriff retires after 31 years of service

By Karen Marroquin

Signal Staff Writer



After 31 years of service, Assistant Sheriff Steven Gross retired from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department effective Jan. 31. His last assignment was as the assistant sheriff of patrol operations.

Gross, a Santa Clarita Valley native, had a plethora of other assignments prior to this, such as administration, supervision and investigation. In addition, he was in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1990 and continued his military service in the Air Force Reserve, where he retired as a special agent in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Gross served during the Global War on Terrorism, Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom. Steven Gross

Gross’s wife, Becky Gross, said her husband is a “hard worker, diligent and loyal.”

Gross has been a part of the Santa Clarita community his entire life. As a young boy he delivered newspapers for The Signal and worked at Six Flags Magic Mountain as a teenager. He also attended Saugus High School and College of the Canyons.

“Steven is honored to call Santa Clarita his home and remembers growing up in a small, tight-knit community,” Becky Gross said.

While Gross is a bit nostalgic about retiring, he said that, “It’s time for the younger generation to come up to the command.”

Gross is moving to Texas with his wife, but plans to continue serving by being a part of the American Legion.