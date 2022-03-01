Man arrested on suspicion of Canyon Country stabbing

A man suspected of having been responsible for a stabbing in Canyon Country last week was arrested in Sylmar by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Thursday.

The 22-year-old man was reportedly arrested less than 24 hours after the initial crime was reported on in the 27300 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country on Thursday.

At the time of the incident, it was reported that a man and woman who had a prior dating relationship had a verbal altercation that turned physical.

It was at that time, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga, that the woman’s cousin attempted to separate the couple, but the man produced a knife and stabbed the cousin twice in the arm.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Arriaga said at the time of the incident, “and is expected to survive.”

The suspect left prior to deputies’ arrival, however within less than 24 hours, Crime Impact Team, or CIT, deputies were able to locate the suspect in Sylmar near Beaver Street and Fenton Avenue.

The 22-year-old man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station with bail set at $30,000.

He was later released on bond, scheduled to appear in court at a later date.