Man arrested on suspicion of firing gun in public

By Jim Holt

Senior Investigative Reporter

A Castaic man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of illegally discharging a firearm in public after he allegedly fired three shots at a gate in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a man allegedly shooting at a door in the area near the 20300 block of Newhall Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

“Upon arrival it was determined the disturbing party fired three rounds into a community gate,” she said Monday. The gate is near a parking lot just south of the Highway 14 on-ramp.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The 51-year-old man, described as unemployed by deputies in their arrest report, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in public, a felony.

Deputies are still looking into the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court on March 9. His bail has been set at $35,000.