Man arrested on suspicion of vandalizing neighbor’s vehicle, resisting arrest 

A Newhall man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly throwing a rock at his neighbor’s car then fighting the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who initially responded to the scene of the incident.

The arrest stems from deputies receiving a report at 6:53 p.m. that same night of a reported vandalism having just occurred near the 23600 block of Meadowridge Drive.

“It was reported the victim’s neighbor threw a rock at his vehicle, causing damage,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “It was also reported the suspect attempted to physically assault the victim to which the victim’s girlfriend tried to pepper spray the suspect.”

Deputies then reported that while they attempted to detain the suspect, the man became combative with them and a brief struggle ensued.

The 36-year-old man was ultimately restrained and taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. He was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.