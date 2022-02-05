Man found dead at bus stop identified

The identity of the man who was found dead at a bus stop near Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner’s office. The body was found near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and McBean Parkway in January.

Ruling out foul play, sheriff’s investigators confirmed earlier that the death was the result of a possible medical emergency.

The man has been identified as David Browning, 64. Browning was discovered by a city bus driver on the morning of Jan. 7, and pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause of his death is “pending additional investigation,” according to the coroner’s website.

According to a representative of the coroner’s office, “a deferred cause of death is determined after an autopsy.”

In Browning’s case “a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”