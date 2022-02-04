Metrolink to offer free rides for Transit Equity Day

News release

The Metrolink board of directors has approved free rides across all Metrolink lines on Transit Equity Day, to be observed on Friday. Metrolink invites everyone to take a seat, any seat, aboard Metrolink on the anniversary of Rosa Parks’ birthday, Feb. 4.

Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a public bus set in motion the end of segregation on public transportation and highlighted that all people should have the right to equitable and affordable public transit.

“At Metrolink equity means fostering inclusive, fair and just opportunities for those we serve,” said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian. “Along with free rides on Transit Equity Day, we are committed to providing safe and affordable transportation every day.”

On Transit Equity Day, Metrolink will commemorate Parks’ stand for fairness by inviting everyone to take a seat, any seat, aboard Metrolink trains. Riders can simply arrive at a Metrolink station and board any train at no charge with no ticket required.