Multiple robberies reported, deputies seek help identifying suspects, witnesses

Multiple convenience store robberies have been reported in the past few days in the Santa Clarita Valley, and now deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a truck that seemingly appeared in the area near a number of the reported crimes.

In a statement released to their social media on Wednesday, investigators from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said six convenience store robberies were reported since Jan. 24 in the SCV. They believe the same white pickup truck has been spotted at several of the alleged robberies.

SCV Sheriff’s Detectives need your help locating a vehicle of interest seen in the area during several robberies in the Santa Clarita Valley and Agua Dulce. See our Nixel for more: https://t.co/QZbrbWRwsZ pic.twitter.com/aqwP6Zws8I — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) February 2, 2022

“The truck shown above was seen in the area during several of the robberies and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with locating the truck,” read a press release from the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “It is unknown if the occupants of the truck are witnesses or directly involved in the robberies.”

The press release asking for the public’s assistance did not list the specific dates, times or locations of the alleged robberies.

Anyone with information regarding the truck has been encouraged to contact Detective David Nisenoff at 661-287-5601 or 213-541-2466.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.