Music professor sees case declined

A music professor who was arrested last week on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor saw his case declined by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office due to insufficient evidence.

The 39-year-old Castaic man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felonious conduct and held in lieu of $50,000.

However, on Monday, Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the D.A.’s Office confirmed that the case had been dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station had previously deferred comment on the investigation to Special Victims Unit.

Special Victims Unit officials, when reached for comment by The Signal on Friday, declined to comment, saying: “At this time, information will not be released since it’s active and ongoing.”