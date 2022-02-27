Person shot in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a shooting in Canyon Country Saturday night.  

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. along Jakes Way near the wash by the 14 freeway, according to Sgt. Bill Edson from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

“A victim showed up to Henry Mayo Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg,” Edson said. “We’re still trying to determine suspect information.” 

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the condition of the victim is unknown and an investigation is still ongoing.  

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a staff photographer and writer for the Signal. Before joining the Signal in November of 2021, he served as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Sundial at Cal State Northridge in 2020 and Editor-in-Chief of The RoundUp News at Pierce College in 2019. He also graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism and documentary photography. You can contact him at [email protected] Twitter: @chris_t_torres Instagram:@chris.t.torres

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS