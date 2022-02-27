Person shot in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a shooting in Canyon Country Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. along Jakes Way near the wash by the 14 freeway, according to Sgt. Bill Edson from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A victim showed up to Henry Mayo Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg,” Edson said. “We’re still trying to determine suspect information.”

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the condition of the victim is unknown and an investigation is still ongoing.