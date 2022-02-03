Single-vehicle traffic collision causes power outage for thousands

A traffic collision involving a single vehicle into an electric pole caused a power outage for thousands of residents in Newhall on Wednesday.

The call was dispatched to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 2:31 p.m. near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Meadowridge Drive.

An Edison power company worker attends to the wires above the scene where a car crashed into a power pole on Newhall Avenue near Meadowridge Drive in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 0202022 Dan Watson/The signal

“No smoke and no fire,” said Fire Department Inspector Craig Little. “No injuries were reported for civilians or Fire Department personnel.”

The crash resulted in an outage for approximately 3,664 residents in the area. At 3:24 p.m. Southern California Edison officials were said to be on the way to the scene to conduct any needed repairs to restore power.

As of the publication of this article, the estimated time of having power restored to the deenergized customers in the area was approximately 11 p.m., according to the SoCal Edison website.