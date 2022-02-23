Soroptimist International to host 13th annual fundraiser

By Signal Staff

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is planning its annual fundraiser on Sunday, April 3, on Main Street in Old Town Newhall. The event includes local vendors, music and wine tastings.

Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the organization’s programs including the Live Your Dream Awards, the Dream It Be It Program and the Go Girls initiative.

“We are very excited to bring this event back to Main Street in downtown Newhall,” club co-chairs Maggie Gaughan and Joshua Rivas said in a prepared statement.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization founded in 1921, with the goal to provide women and girls access to the education and training needed for economic empowerment.

For sponsor and ticket information visit the organization’s website at www.sigscv.org.