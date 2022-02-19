Students showcase art to recognize Black History Month

By Michael Picarella

Signal Staff Writer

A Black History Month student art show on Thursday evening at the William S. Hart Union High School District building was a way for students to learn their voices can be heard and their art seen.

Students from nine schools in the district showed their artwork as a means to promote diversity and create awareness for Black History Month. Arroyo Seco Junior High School student Madison Marshall was one of the students behind the idea of this first-time event in the district, and she introduced the art and some of the artists to a room full of guests.

“Art, as we all know, tells many stories,” Marshall said to guests. She added that amazing art can also bring about change.

Event organizer, Madison Marshall, left, is introduced by Dr. Cherise Moore, Governing Board Member during the Black History Month Student Art Show held at the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 021722. Dan Watson/The Signal

One piece of art, for example, called “Soul of a Woman” by 12th-grade Saugus High School student Ally Kimoto, depicts a woman with no clear indication of her race or skin color. The piece, according to Kimoto, is meant to show the soul of the woman as the identity of the woman.

Another piece that’s untitled by 11th-grade Hart High School student Savannah Boyajian is intended to represent unity. Boyajian created the illustration to spread the word about the Black Lives Matter movement, with those words and other art on top of the names of African Americans killed by police.

Cherise Moore, governing board member of the Hart district, said the community has so much to learn from the children. They are, she added, the community’s future leaders.

Castaic high School 11th-grader Faheem Rahman, center, describes her artwork entitled “Change is Alway Here” to her mother Lalitia Rahman during the Black History Month Student Art Show held at the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 021722. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I think this is a great opportunity for our youth to express themselves and express their feelings,” Moore said. “I’m just excited because they wanted to do something and were able to do something like this.”

Marshall, who’s part of a student committee that’s been meeting with the district on a regular basis since May 2020 to improve equity, promote diversity throughout the district and help make minority students feel more comfortable in their schools, said she and others brought up the idea to do a Black History Month student art show at one of the meetings, and the district was enthusiastic to accommodate.

Thursday’s event was a one-time showing. However, the art will be made available to see on Saturday in the youth art showcase at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

Saugus High School student artist Ally Kimoto describes her artwork, Soul of a Woman” during the Black History Month Student Art Show held at the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 021722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees examine artwork on display during the Black History Month Student Art Show held at the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 021722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees examine artwork on display created by West Ranch High School 11th grader Caden Lee during the Black History Month Student Art Show held at the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 021722. Dan Watson/The Signal