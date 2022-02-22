Suspect pulls points gun during road rage incident

A suspect in a road rage incident reportedly pulled out and pointed a handgun at a neighboring vehicle in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.  

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday when a white male suspect in Silver Silverado pointed a small black handgun at the victims on Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim and learned that after a road rage incident, the suspect pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and pointed a small black hand gun at the driver’s wife seated in the passenger seat,” Arriaga said.  

The suspect didn’t discharge his weapon and was last seen driving northbound on Wiley Canyon Road. He is described as a white adult male with a shaved head  

“The suspect at this time remains outstanding, and the investigation is ongoing,” Arriaga said. 

