Teen arrested on suspicion of gang-related shooting

A teenager has been taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a gang-related Canyon Country shooting in January that left another teen permanently paralyzed, according to law enforcement officials.

The assault took place on Jan. 21 at the 19100 block of Nadal Street in Canyon Country, when a teenage boy suffered a gunshot wound resulting in permanent paralysis, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. At the time of the incident, the suspect remained outstanding, she said.

“COBRA detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify a suspect,” Arriaga said. “COBRA detectives, along with the help of the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau and patrol deputies, served a search warrant at a residence in Sylmar.”

The suspect is described as a 15-year-old boy, and a rifle was located in the suspect’s bedroom. Additionally, law enforcement found a loaded firearm on the suspect when he was detained, Arriaga said.

“He was booked into Sylmar Juvenile Hall for attempted murder,” Arriaga said. “The incident is believed to be gang-related, and the investigation remains ongoing.”