Two suspects accused of carjacking remain loose

Two male suspects carjacked a man In Newhall on Friday and remain on the loose, according to law enforcement officials.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a carjacking on Evans Avenue and De Wolfe Road in Newhall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned the victim was approaching the intersection and observed a male suspect pointing a handgun at the center of the road. The victim stopped his 2019 white Honda Accord and was approached by the two male Hispanic suspects and ordered to exit the vehicle, according to Arriaga.

“As the victim exited the vehicle, one of the suspects took money out of the victim’s pockets,” Arriaga said. “The suspects left in the vehicle and out of view.”

The victim didn’t sustain any injuries, no other valuables were taken, and the vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Evans Avenue and out of view from the suspect. Arriaga gave no additional descriptions of the two male suspects.

“At this time, the suspects and vehicle remain outstanding,” Arriaga said. “The investigation remains ongoing.”