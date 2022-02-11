VIA to host special presentation from Van Hook

News release

The Valley Industry Association is inviting the community to join VIA for a special presentation on employment and education Wednesday featuring Chancellor Dianne Van Hook of College of the Canyons.

Van Hook will provide an inside look at how technology is reshaping education and how COC is responding with innovation and strategic thinking to stay at the forefront of change.

This includes launching new partnerships that emphasize skills over credentials and planning for an advanced technology center that will provide hands-on training in emerging fields.

This is a VIA Virtual Program and will be presented in Zoom. The cost is $20 for VIA members and $25 for non-members. To RSVP and for more information visit bit.ly/3rJXn9O.