VIA to host special presentation from Van Hook

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The Valley Industry Association is inviting the community to join VIA for a special presentation on employment and education Wednesday featuring Chancellor Dianne Van Hook of College of the Canyons. 

Van Hook will provide an inside look at how technology is reshaping education and how COC is responding with innovation and strategic thinking to stay at the forefront of change.  

This includes launching new partnerships that emphasize skills over credentials and planning for an advanced technology center that will provide hands-on training in emerging fields.  

This is a VIA Virtual Program and will be presented in Zoom. The cost is $20 for VIA members and $25 for non-members. To RSVP and for more information visit bit.ly/3rJXn9O. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS