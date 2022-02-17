Wind advisory issued for SCV

A wind advisory was issued in the Santa Clarita Valley due to strong Santa Ana winds starting Wednesday night into Thursday, according to officials at the National Weather Service.

Northeast winds were expected to hit 60 mph in the mountains, 50 mph in the valleys and 35 mph in the coastal portions of Ventura and Los Angeles County, according to NWS officials.

Dry and warmer weather in the 70s through low 80s is expected through Saturday.

“After midnight, you’ll start seeing the Santa Ana winds increasing from a sustained 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph tomorrow (Thursday) morning and early tomorrow afternoon,” NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson said.

Friday morning should see lingering winds, but they won’t be as strong as Thursday morning’s expected wind speeds, according to Thompson.

Southern California Edison’s public safety power shut-off weather awareness site states no warning or watch is issued for the overnight wind.

Additionally, SCE officials encourage customers who live in high fire risk areas to check sce.com/pspsweather to see if a PSPS event may happen in their community.