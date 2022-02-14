Zonta hosts Z Club installation

News release

In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24, the International Day of Education, which celebrates its fourth year.

“Changing Course, Transforming Education” is this year’s theme, indicated by Unesco. The purpose of this theme is to strengthen and welcome the revival of education. COVID-19 has now created a generation that has suffered in the way they learn. Educational institutions had to pivot the way students were able to learn including activities and clubs.

The club’s president, Nicole Miller, presented the installation on Zoom and was live on Facebook. In attendance were many Zonta notables including Past International President Dianne Curtis, District 9 Lt. Gov. Debbie Angwood and Area 3 Director Gloria Salas.

Zonta International President Sharon Langenbeck congratulated the newest Z Club.

Also in attendance were City Councilwoman Marsha McLean, a Zontian; Linda Storli, member of the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board; Canyon Principal Shellie Holcombe; Timothy Hopper, Ilona Anderson, Jaime Foderaro, and Wendy Aird, assistant principals at Canyon High School.

Cherise Moore, member of the Hart district governing board, also shared a few words welcoming the students of Canyon High School to the Z Club program.

Maria Cooper and Ryanne Meschkat, Canyon High School Z Club advisors, introduced the Z Club board and installed the officers and the members of the Z Club. Each student received a yellow rose and other items.

The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley is sponsoring the Canyon High School Z Club and will provide these students with guidance and mentoring in order to provide opportunities to improve the lives of women and girls here locally and internationally.

At the end of the presentation, Gloria Salas, on behalf of District 9, welcomed the students of the Z Club of Canyon High School into Zonta.

If you are interested in learning more about the Z Club service project, visit www.scvzonta.org/z-club/.