Zonta to hold budget-conscious, healthy eating workshop

Press Release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is scheduled Saturday, March 12, to host a Life Forward workshop focused on healthy eating within a budget.

Guest speaker chef Beth Heiserman will teach participants how to eat healthily while cooking on a budget, specifically covering the topics of meal planning, grocery shopping, pantry organizing and cooking.

Life Forward is a program that offers monthly free skill-building workshops useful to women of varying ages and interests, and to men who may benefit. The workshop topics include financial education, job search, parenting and self-care.

Beth Heiserman has been a chef for more than 30 years, starting her career at a family restaurant in the San Fernando Valley. She then became a private chef where she enjoyed creating a variety of healthy meals on a budget.

You can register for the event by visiting bit.ly/3JG6caL or emailing [email protected]