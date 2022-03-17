Abu Dhabi and Al Ain City Tour Guide

Abu Dhabi Full Day Tour Guide

Abu Dhabi is a very friendly city, and it is a great place to visit on a day trip. This article will give you some tips to make your visit even more enjoyable.

There are a lot of reasons why you should visit Abu Dhabi, from the world’s famous Grand Mosque to the largest theme park in the world, you will surely find something that you will like to explore.

Abu Dhabi Tour Tips: For those who want to visit Abu Dhabi for a day tour with family, they should book Abu Dhabi tour with transfer from Dubai to explore the top tourist attractions with no hassle and stress-free, they can customize the Abu Dhabi tour itinerary as per their preference.

In short, the private tours are perfect for those who want to explore Abu Dhabi as per their needs and interest.

There are many great things to do in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain cities, both cities are not as big as Dubai, but there are still very interesting places to visit. Both are quiet and peaceful cities, but there are plenty of things to see and do.

If you stay longer, you’ll have even more time to enjoy the cities.

Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi

If you are planning to visit Abu Dhabi so your first tourist attraction shall be the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. It’s one of the largest mosques in the middle east.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a beautiful Mosque in Abu Dhabi, if you’re not religious, you should still visit it, as it is allowed for any religious people to enter and explore.

The mosque is especially beautiful at night and you can get a feeling for the exceptional atmosphere during the night when the blue lights get on.

Women have to wear headscarves, skirts, and long dresses and men also have to wear full pants and shirts. For women, Abaya can be provided by Mosque management at the entry gate.

The mosque is usually always open for tourists except at holly Ramadan month and Friday prayer time or could be close on some Islamic religious days.

A visit to the Grand Mosque is highly recommended in Abu Dhabi full-day tour for anyone who wants to see a beautiful example of Islamic architecture and art. Its recommend to stay and explore the great grand mosque for about 2 to 3 hours.

Emirates Palace

It’s one of the best places to explore when visiting Abu Dhabi and one of the most expensive hotels in the world, and the building view and architecture design are stunning!

The Emirates Palace is a 5-star beautiful hotel located in the W Corniche Rd Abu Dhabi. This luxury hotel is surrounded by lush gardens, waterfalls, and an array of fountains that give this hotel its unique and exotic feel.

Emirates Palace is unlike other resorts in the world, where only overnight guests or people with a written reservation for a restaurant/spa can enter, but the best part about Emirates Palace is that travelers can enter even if they don’t have prior reservations.

The guards are very friendly and will let you in if you’re a guest of the hotel. There is a restaurant you can eat at, and you can spend a lot of time in the lobby and outside in the garden.

Heritage Village

From the Emirates Palace, you could go to the Heritage Village. It is a recreation of a traditional oasis village in Arabia.

Tourists can enjoy watching craftsmen demonstrate traditional skills such as metalwork, weaving, pottery, and spinning yarn at these public events.

The Heritage Village is open daily until sunset and the opening time is 9 am, this historical village offers a fascinating glimpse into life in a traditional Emirati home and a chance to see how the emirate’s life has changed over the centuries.

There are several restaurants, including the excellent restaurant Al Asalah restaurant where you can eat delicious food, and you can buy souvenirs, jewelry, handmade soaps & herbs, traditional handmade cloths, and even beautiful handbags.

The location is near Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, which is a great place to grab a quick lunch or go for luxury shopping.

There is no entry fee, and anyone can enter free of cost.

Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi

The Louvre Museum is a beautiful museum with stunning architecture located in Saadiyat Island Cultural District. It was completed in November 2017 and it is one of the beautiful tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi which must be included in the Abu Dhabi tour itinerary.

Louvre Museum is one of the most visited museums in the world, where you can find many ancient art pieces from various civilizations. This museum has more than 23 galleries and about 600 masterpiece objects, which make this place unique and worth visiting. The Louvre Museum was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel.

The entry ticket is 60 AED per head and you should book your tickets ahead of time to avoid a long queue.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi visit

If you’ve got a few hours to spare in Abu Dhabi, you should visit Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. It’s located in Yas Island and is a great place to spend a day with family and kids.

Ferrari World is an indoor theme park, which means that it’s a great place for those who are into cars, Ferraris in particular, or those who are into roller coasters.

If you decide to go to Ferrari World, however, you will need to make sure that you have a lot of time to visit the rest of the theme park.

It’s a huge and beautiful theme park, so it will take a long time to cover all of it. If you want to visit Ferrari World, we suggest that you buy your tickets online because you can save a lot of money. If you buy your tickets online, you can also choose to purchase them in advance, and this is very important because the tickets sold at the entrance of the theme park are always very expensive.

You can enjoy the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi experience in three different ways: You can ride the Roller Coasters and go through the different rides. You can take a tour of the theme park and see all of the attractions in the place. You can visit the shops in the theme park.

The Ferrari World Abu Dhabi admission ticket costs $80 for adults and $60 for kids. The ticket includes a ride on the roller coasters, but you have to pay extra for the tours of the theme park and the shopping, etc.

If you want to see more details about Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, check out the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official website is very easy to navigate.

A Day Trip to Al Ain from Dubai

Al Ain is a perfect destination to pass a beautiful day with family and kids. The beautiful natural and green city of the UAE is known for its scenic wonders like the famous Jabil Hafeet Mountains, historically rich heritage sites, Al Ain Museum, Alain Zoo, and many other family-friendly attractions.

There are plenty of things to do in Al Ain that will give you a chance to spend time with your family. Whether you are looking for an exciting adventure with kids or a relaxing holiday with your family, there is no need to look further than Al Ain for a wonderful trip.

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with family and kids, you should book an Al Ain city tour from Dubai on a private basis to explore the green city of UAE with a private guide. This is one of the best ways to see the beautiful sights of Al Ain city and it’s not as expensive as you might think!

Al Ain is a small but beautiful town located in the Eastern Region of the UAE. It’s known for its natural beauty and pleasant climate all year round. It has a wide variety of attractions to enjoy such as visiting the top of Jebel Hafeet Mountain, Enjoying time in Al Ain Zoo with kids, visiting Green Mubazarah, and many more.

Below are a few things about what should you pack for Al Ain city day trip? We have some suggestions.

Things to Consider Before Planning Al Ain City Tour

It’s always important to pack the right things before you head to Al Ain city, so make sure you have the right essentials to keep yourself comfortable and safe. Al Ain, like most emirates of the UAE, can be quite warm during the summer months, and cooler in the winter season.

Here are a few things tourists shall consider before heading to Al Ain day tour from Dubai:

A car phone charger cable and a power bank

Al Ain is a popular destination for shopping and has so many attractions which will need entry tickets. So keep some extra money.

Carrying a camera is always a good idea because it will help you capture some wonderful sights around you.

Sunglasses and Hat

Bag to carry your personal belongings

Choose the best tour operator who knows Al Ain tourist attractions very well

When traveling to Alain, it is always a good idea to pack light clothing in hot weather seasons like between April to September. You should also carry a light jacket if you are going to be outside during the evenings.

Pro Tips: It’s better to travel from Dubai to Al Ain by car or private tour bus rather than by general public transport buses. The distance from Dubai to Al Ain city is approx 2 hours by private vehicle but may vary depending on traffic also.

Visit Al Ain Wildlife Park & Resort

Al Ain Zoo or Al Ain Wildlife Park & Resort is a great place to visit in Al Ain city and must be included in the Al Ain city tour itinerary if you’re taking kids. It has a wide range of animals including Maxi, Ginger, Eagles, Goats, Jambo, African Gazelles, Jaguar, Big Cat, Cheetah, different kinds of flying birds, and more.

Al Ain Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the region. The zoo was opened for tourists in 1968 and is open daily for visitors from 9 am to 6 pm. The Alain zoo is located in the middle of the city. The zoo now covers an area of over 990 acres and has over 400 animals. The entry ticket cost is 30 AED per head and the kid’s ticket cost is 10 AED.

Visit Jebel Hafeet Mountain

Jebel Hafeet is the second highest mountain in the United Arab Emirates. It is the perfect location to enjoy a beautiful sunset. The view from Jebel Hafeet is breathtaking. It’s also one of the most popular destinations on Al Ain day tour, tourists and many true nature lover people recommend that it is recommended to visit this mountain for the stunning views of the sunset and sunrise, Jebel Hafeet is an impressive peak which is located on the border of UAE and Oman. It is a rocky peak with a height of 1,249 meters above sea level.

The Jebel Hafeet is located about 45 minutes from Al Ain city center areas and 118 km far from Dubai. The best time to visit this mountain is between Nov and Feb months as these are the coolest months and there could be rain occasionally in these months which increases the beauty of this stunning spot. You can find the temperature between 15°C to 25°C in the winter season.

Visit the Al Ain Oasis

Al Ain Oasis is a natural oasis, and visitors can enjoy the fresh air and clear water of the area. It is located in the center of the city, and there are many things to see in the area. There are date trees that can be seen on the paths. Al Ain Oasis is a great place to visit if you are in the UAE. Visitors can enjoy a relaxing walk through the date palm groves.

The oasis is a great place to relax and enjoy a full day with family and kids, and it is a great place for a picnic. There are beautiful gardens around the area, and visitors can enjoy the fresh feeling views and take pictures.

Al Ain Palace Museum and National Museum

The Al Ain Palace is a museum that shows the lifestyle of the ruling family. The palace contains details of many aspects of life for the family that lived here, and the rooms have descriptions in Arabic, giving an insight into the home of His Highness.

A lot of people like to visit the Al Ain National Museum to see the artifacts from the Bronze and Iron Ages can be found in the archaeological section of Al Ain National Museum.

The history section includes many photos of fossils, plants, and animals from the UAE. The cultural section has many traditional dresses, musical instruments, and traditional Arab jewelry. The history section has many photographs of old Al Ain and the surrounding area.

Conclusion

The Abu Dhabi tour with a transfer is a great way to learn about the history and culture of the UAE’s two beautiful cities Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and enjoy the stunning landscapes and sights of these beautiful cities.

The Abu Dhabi tour with private transfers is very convenient and comfortable. There is plenty of time to relax and enjoy the scenery. The drivers and guides are friendly and knowledgeable about the UAE’s two great cities. They give you a full day to experience the sights of the city at your own pace. You get to see more of the city than by visiting it on your own. You get to see the historical monuments and the famous landmarks. You don’t get lost or confused because you’re with a professional guide.