Adult film star heads to mental competency hearing

Adult film star Ron Jeremy Hyatt, who was indicted last year on more that 30 sexual assault counts involving victims dating back more than two decades, is scheduled to have a mental competency hearing next month.

According to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Hyatt’s lawyers declared Thursday ”a doubt as to the defendant’s competence.”

Hyatt is scheduled to receive psychiatric evaluations between now and April 1 for a mental health hearing at the L.A. County Superior Courthouse in Hollywood. Following that hearing, Jeremy will return to Clara Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 19 for a progress report hearing.

While most of the alleged attacks occurred throughout Southern California, at least one of the victims listed in the complaint states that Hyatt attacked her in June 2004 at a Santa Clarita house party and when she was 15-years-old.

It’s also alleged that a 17-year-old girl was raped by Hyatt at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008.

Then in 2010, a woman went to Hyatt’s home, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted, according to the indictment.

In January 2013, Hyatt is accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar the defendant frequented.

The most recent incident allegedly occurred on New Year’s Day outside a Hollywood business and others inside a West Hollywood bar and in the parking lot, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Deputy District Attorneys Paul Thompson and Marlene Martinez are prosecuting the case.