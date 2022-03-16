Beauty Tourism Booms In California: There’s a Growing Demand for Surgeries on Body Parts Most Visible on Video

California has long been regarded as America’s unofficial cosmetic surgery capital, and the pandemic did little to dent that reputation. CNN recently reported that business has actually boomed thanks to increased demand for surgeries on the body parts most visible on video calls. Beverly Hills may be one of the go-to spots for beauty tourism, but it’s not the only location. Even the Santa Clarita Valley attracts people who want work done at clinics such as the relatively new Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery.

Celebrities Choose California

According to Insider, California-based board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Steven Williams said that pandemic-related closures and restrictions created window periods for celebrities and other professionals. Many of them chose to fill their time by getting the cosmetic procedures they’ve wanted for years. The publication reported that the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery said that 70% of its surgeons saw their number of bookings increase during the first year of the pandemic. The bookings ranged from minor tweaks on noses to full-on face lifts.

Beverly Hills-based board-certified rhinoplasty surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar was another surgeon who saw an increase in enquiries from actors and reality stars when TV shoots were postponed or canceled. Other Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeons who saw an increase in celebrity clients include Dr. Jay Calvert, Dr. Michael Newman, Dr. John Layke, and Dr. Payman Danielpour. While these surgeons mentioned their celebrity clients, Dr. Ariel Ourian told the publication he noticed an increase in demand for high-definition liposuction among millennial male clients.

Although most celebrities keep their surgeries secret, Angela Deem of reality show 90 Day Fiancé was happy to share the details about her experience with beauty tourism. According to Reality Nic Nac, the Georgia native has traveled from her home state to California for several surgeries, breast reduction, liposuction, and a gastric sleeve among them.

The Best in the Field

Plastic surgery in California is known for being pricier than in other states, but that’s no deterrent for people who can afford it. One reason celebrities choose to travel to cities such as San Francisco to have work done is because of the quality of the work and the aftercare they receive. San Francisco is home to some of the world’s best surgeons, many who are leaders in their field; because of their ability to provide the best plastic surgery results in the San Francisco area, an increasing number of patients – celebrities and non-celebs alike from out-of-state swarm to the Golden Gate City.

Shopping Around In California

Beverly Hills may be the first Californian location that comes to mind when thinking about cosmetic procedures in the state. However, it certainly isn’t the only option. The prices are likely to be higher in Beverly Hills, but that may be a result of the economics of the area and the high number of celebrities who choose to get work done there.

When choosing a surgeon, prospective patients should balance price with the quality of the work they do. Those who do not have the same means as the rich and famous should shop around. They may find an excellent rhinoplasty surgeon in San Francisco but may need to travel to Valencia for other facial work.