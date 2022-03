Southbound Interstate 5 was closed to traffic Wednesday morning after a big rig overturned and spilled some of its load on the freeway, north of Templin Highway, just after 9 a.m.

All the lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online traffic incidents page.

“No injuries or major damage has been reported,” CHP Officer Moises Marroquin said.

— Signal staff