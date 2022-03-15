Deputies: Loaded, unserialized firearms and drugs recovered during arrest

The incident connected to a deputy possibly becoming exposed to fentanyl last week ended with the deputy being cleared by medical personnel and the arrest of a suspect on a handful of charges.

After the deputy was cleared at the scene, investigators said they located two loaded and unserialized firearms on the suspect’s person, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest stems from a deputy on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact team conducting a vehicle code traffic stop at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday near David Way and Bouquet Canyon Road.

At the time of the incident, the deputy reported that he may need assistance after having possibly been exposed to fentanyl, a drug connected to thousands of overdoses each year that can prove deadly even in small quantities.

According to a report published by the American College of Medical Toxicology, a first responder’s risk of being exposed to fentanyl through skin contact are “extremely low,” and chances of accidental exposure through inhalation, ingestion, contact with a mucous membrane or with a needlestick are “unlikely.”

However, despite the low chance of exposure, the AMCT reports the drug remains 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and first responders are encouraged to take “general precautions” when in the presence of the opioid.

The National Institute on Drug Use states as little as 2 milligrams of the substance can cause negative health effects and/or overdose.

While medical personnel worked to evaluate and release the deputy from the scene, investigators reported that the driver had been within reach of drug paraphernalia stored in his car.

“A search of the car resulted in the recovery of two firearms, one of which was loaded and had an obliterated serial number, high-capacity magazines, methamphetamine and fentanyl,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect, who is a convicted felon, was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station for several weapons charges, including possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.”

The man, described as a 30-year-old man from Stevenson Ranch, was held in lieu of $50,000 bail and later released on bond.