Deputies: Man assaulted neighbor over loud music

Deputies said they arrested a man Monday after he reportedly assaulted his neighbor due to the victim playing his music too loud.

The arrest stems from a report received on Monday on the 27300 block of Evi Lane in Canyon Country regarding a possible assault with a deadly weapon, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported the victim’s neighbor strangled and kicked him in the head several times,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies learned while the victim was listening to music in his garage, the suspect approached him and demanded he turn the music off, leading to a verbal altercation, resulting in the victim being physically assaulted by the suspect.”

The suspect, according to the victim, also grabbed his phone and smashed it on the ground, Arriaga said.

“The victim sustained minor injury, however declined medical treatment,” said Arriaga. “Deputies contacted the suspect at his apartment and arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.”

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Wednesday.