Deputies: Man pulled gun on person serving court documents

A man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of pulling a handgun on a victim attempting to serve him with legal documents, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from deputies responding to the 26900 block of Boulder Crest Drive in Valencia regarding a reported assault with a deadly weapon, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported a process server tried to serve papers to the suspect, who in turn brandished a handgun,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies learned after the victim had served the suspect with court documents, the suspect approached the victim in his vehicle and brandished a handgun while standing in front of the victim’s car.”

The victim immediately drove away and contacted law enforcement personnel, according to Arriaga.

“Deputies responded to the suspect’s residence on the 26900 block of Boulder Crest Drive in Valencia and made contact with a male matching the suspect description, later positively identified as the suspect,” said Arriaga. “He was ultimately arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.”

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail. On Tuesday morning, he was released on bond with an order to appear in court at a future date.

A firearm was recovered during a search of the residence, Arriaga said.