Deputies: Suspect pulled gun after victim offered to help

A man who was reportedly vomiting in a public space was offered assistance by a passerby, but the kind gesture resulted in the man allegedly pulling a gun on the good Samaritan, according to law enforcement officials.

The suspect, described as a 54-year-old man from Val Verde, was arrested a couple of months after the initial incident and booked on felony charges.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the inciting incident took place on Jan. 10 on the 23700 block of Valle De Oro in Newhall.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned as the victim exited his vehicle parked at the apartment complex, he saw a male adult vomiting,” said Arriaga. “As the victim checked on the male’s welfare, the male made verbal threats against the victim and then brandished a handgun, pointing it towards the victim.”

After the gun was pulled on him, the victim decided to immediately leave the location and call 9-1-1, alleging criminal threats were made at him, according to Arriaga.

“The suspect remained outstanding at the time the report was taken,” said Arriaga. “Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to learn where the suspect frequents.”

On Thursday, deputies reportedly located the suspect on the 31900 block of Castaic Road and took him into custody.

“He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats and remains in custody at this time,” Arriaga said.

The man is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.