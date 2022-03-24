District honor bands perform at Hart High School

Honor bands comprised of nearly 200 William S. Hart Union High School District high school and junior high students performed recently at Hart High School. This annual concert featured the best student musicians in the Santa Clarita Valley. The junior high honor band was conducted by Ann Fruehling, an accomplished middle school teacher in the Conejo Valley School District. The high school honor band was directed by John Burdett, assistant professor and director of bands at Azusa Pacific University.

The William S. Hart Union High School District 2022 junior high school honor band. Courtesy photo.