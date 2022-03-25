Event with beer, pizza and live music to benefit Ukraine

News release

Get some craft beer and scratch-made pizza, enjoy live music, and help Ukraine.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Pocock Brewing Co. on Avenue Tibbitts in Valencia, a “Stand with Ukraine” benefit event with a suggested donation of $20 will send every dollar of every donation to UNICEF and the Doctors Without Borders humanitarian organization to support their work on the ground in Ukraine.

Entertainment for the evening includes live jazz, Eastern European and Irish music, donated by local bands the Swing Riots Quirktette, Orkestar Pečurka and Steve Pribyl.

The event is free and no one will be turned away, but donations are appreciated.