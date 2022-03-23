Garcia announces annual Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has announced that his office is now accepting submissions for the annual Congressional Art Competition. High school students are invited to compete to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building where it will be seen by members of Congress and visitors from around the world.

Garcia said in a prepared statement that last year’s creative entries were impressive. This year, students will choose from the two themes – Man’s Best Friend or Machines in Motion. To enter, students must submit their two-dimensional artwork along with release form. The deadline to apply is April 28.

“I look forward to seeing what the creative students from California’s 25th District come up with,” Garcia said in the statement.

More information and details of the competition can be found at bit.ly/3tuuxLq.