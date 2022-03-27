Girl arrested on suspicion of stabbing father

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a stabbing in Canyon Country Saturday afternoon after a father and daughter got into an altercation.

The incident was reported to have occurred on the 15000 block of Meadow Drive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when deputies arrested a 16-year-old girl after she stabbed her father in the left arm with a large kitchen knife during a dispute at their home, causing a 5- to 6-inch laceration, according to Sgt. Brandon Barclay of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

According to Barclay, the victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Following the incident, the juvenile left the scene with her sister in a red Honda and was subsequently detained a few minutes later on Rosehaven Lane, according to Barclay.

The knife was recovered by deputies on the scene and the girl was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, said Barclay.