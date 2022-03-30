Girl Scouts donate cookies to SCV Senior Center

By Karen Marroquin

Signal Staff Writer

Girl Scouts from Troop 132 gathered recently to deliver cookies to the Meals on Wheels recipients at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

“Our troop’s goal and service project this year was to hopefully donate 530 boxes. We were able to donate 550 boxes,” said Corrie Castro, registered nurse and troop leader for Girl Scout Troop 132.

Meals on wheels is a program that addresses senior hunger and isolation by providing meals to those in need. The troop wasn’t able to see the seniors at the center, but Castro says she was happy to at least know that they had received them.

Sierra Skinner, 7, joins fellow Girl Scouts from Troop 132 in Saugus as they stack some of the 550 boxes of Girl Scout cookies they donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida Meals on Wheels program in Santa Clarita on Friday, -031822. Dan Watson/The Signal “I just saw a patient today who actually receives Meals on Wheels and I asked her, ‘Did you get anything special in your lunch this week?’ And she said, ‘I got a box of Girl Scout cookies!’ She was very thrilled to have that extra little special surprise in her lunch,” said Castro. Castro said this was all thanks to the donations that troop 132 received throughout cookie season from the community, businesses, family and friends. Castro’s daughter, Emma Castro, who’s in the second grade and a Girl Scout, said, “It felt really good,” to be able to donate to her community. She added that the workers at the senior center expressed that they were very kind, hard workers.

While Emma Castro was happy to help, Corrie Castro said she’s amazed by the troop and their willingness to help.

“We’re just trying to raise and foster strong, independent, hard-working and thoughtful, kind girls, so we were really proud of the whole troop. All 12 girls worked really hard to collect donations and meet the goal and just to see their excitement of giving back really touched me as a nurse.”