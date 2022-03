A Sig alert was issued at 5:38 a.m. Saturday after a big rig overturned on the southbound Interstate 5 near Parker Road in Castaic.

Officer Peter Nicholson with California Highway Patrol confirmed that the freeway has been reopened to traffic at around 9:50 a.m.

“It was reported that a big rig and was overturned, with possibly two other vehicles involved. This paused traffic on one to two lanes for three hours.”