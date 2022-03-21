KNOW ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BELL’S PALSY

Do you wonder what is Bell’s Palsy? Is Bell’s Palsy Contagious? Well, Bell’s palsy is a transient weakening or paralysis of the face. Bell’s palsy is caused by inflammation of the seventh cranial nerve, the facial nerve, which causes symptoms and paralysis. Both the top and lower regions of your face rely on this nerve for movement and sensation.

IS BELL’S PALSY CONTAGIOUS?

The big question that arises is whether Bell Palsy is contagious or not. There are many misconceptions about it. However, Bell’s Palsy isn’t contagious, although the infections that are thought to cause it are. The common cold, herpes simplex 1 (cold sores), and viral meningitis are only a few of these disorders.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of Bell’s palsy usually peak 72 hours after start and include weakness or paralysis on one side of the face, especially around the eyes, forehead, or lips.

Some other common symptoms also include drooping of the mouth or eyelid drooling facial or ear pain eye symptoms, such as dry eyes or increased weeping headache, a heightened sensitivity to loud noises, and flavour deterioration, etc.

CAUSES

There are many contagious viruses that can cause Bell’s Palsy. Some of them include-

1) HSV – 1 herpes simplex virus 1- this virus causes cold source it is estimated that 67% of people under age of 50 have this virus worldwide. Highly contagious virus HSV 1 one can spread through saliva and oral surfaces. Researches have detected that about 50% of Bell’s Palsy cases are attributed to HSV 1.

2) VZV Varicella Zoster Virus- is virus causes chickenpox highly contagious virus it can easily gets spread by coming into close proximity with someone who has infection.

3) EBV- Epstein Barr Virus- this virus causes infections satis mononucleosis Mono. One of the most common viruses find in human bodies highly contagious and can easily spread to others through contact with bodily fluids containing the virus. Studies have found evidence of EBV or EBV- specific antibodies in people with Bell’s palsy

4) Other contagious viruses that can cause Bell’s Palsy are Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Measles, Mums and Adenovirus, etc.

5) Bell’s palsy viral infection can be triggered by injury or trauma psychological or physical stress, autoimmune condition, sleep deprivation direct injury or trauma, lyme disease, Ramsay hunt syndrome, etc. can also cause to trigger the development of Bell’s Palsy Virus.

RISK FACTOR AND TREATMENT

Risk factors of Bell’s Palsey include situations when the patient is a pregnant women or is patient of diabetes even if the person is a patient of obesity, upper respiratory infection or hypertension can also have an increased risk of Bell’s palsy.

The treatment of Bell’s Palsy varieties according to each state cases when condition is not serial no treatment is required in simple home remedies effective Eye Care, massage and over-the-counter medications including Tylenol and Ibuprofen will work wonderfully in mild cases of Bell’s palsy.

But in severe cases the patient must go to the doctor for a diagnosis usually the doctor in a Bell’s palsy case prescribes Physical therapy, Acupuncture, Surgery, Antivirals, etc.

As it is not a severe disease recovery from the disease is usually achieved within 3 weeks in 85% cases. In case of prolonged symptoms the patient must visit the doctor.

This article not just provides the answer to IS BELL’S PALSY CONTAGIOUS. But it also explains everything you need to know to tackle with it. Seeking immediate medical help in case Facial Paralysis or drooping should be put into action, which noting the non-severity of Bell’s Palsy.