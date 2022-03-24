Local students earn dean’s list honors

Munoz named to Hastings College dean’s list

Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its fall 2021 semester, including Trenton Munoz, of Santa Clarita.

For the semester, 386 students from 20 states and eight countries were named to the dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.

Hastings College is a four-year residential college that focuses on student academic and extracurricular achievement. Hastings’ student-centered initiatives include providing books, an iPad and a two-week study away experience at no additional cost. A block-style semester schedule allows professors and students to focus on fewer classes at a time and promotes hands-on experiences.

Gemechu, Waldau named to Bucknell University dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Local students on the list included biology major Tia Gemechu, of Stevenson Ranch, and history major Brandon Waldau, of Valencia.