Man arrested after allegedly pointing handgun at bicyclist

The man alleged to have threatened a bicyclist with a semiautomatic handgun earlier this week was arrested soon after the incident, according to law enforcement officials.

The attempted carjacking was first reported on Tuesday after deputies were flagged down by the alleged victim who said he had just been assaulted near the intersection of Red Bud Place and Sumac Court by two men carrying a firearm.

“During investigation, they learned while the victim was riding his bicycle on Red Bud Place, he was approached by a dark-colored Jeep with two male Hispanics,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “One male Hispanic pushed the victim and pointed a semiautomatic handgun at him while exchanging words, and proceeded to chase the victim towards Sumac Court.”

The suspect who reportedly threatened the man is then believed to have hopped back into his vehicle with the driver and fled the scene, according to Arriaga.

“Deputies conducted a search of the area and observed a male matching the suspect description standing by an apartment complex near Rock Rose Lane and Jakes Way in Canyon Country,” said Arriaga. “As deputies attempted to detain the male, the male fled on foot.”

Deputies were able to locate and detain the suspect a short time later on Red Bud Place and Sumac Court.

According to Arriaga, the victim was able to positively identify the detained man as his alleged attacker.

“He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance,” Arriaga said.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Canyon Country man, was held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs. He remained in law enforcement custody as of the publication of this story.