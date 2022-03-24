Master Chorale to perform ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is scheduled Sunday to perform its classical concert for the 2021-2022 season: “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a joint presentation with the Los Cancioneros Master Chorale from Torrance.

Sunday’s event is the second of two performances, with the first having been performed last weekend in Torrance.

“What a fabulous artistic collaboration between two amazing choirs,” said Allan Petker, the chorale’s artistic director. “We will be performing the Brahms German Requiem, one of the most requested choral master works of all time. With the addition of the Los Cancioneros Master Chorale, our chorus will be twice its usual size.”

The first half of the program will feature the Nanie by Brahms while the second half will feature both choirs performing the Brahmas German Requiem with orchestra.

The Santa Clarita installment is scheduled 4 p.m. Sunday at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. A portion of the proceeds of the performance will benefit the Canyon High School band. Tickets are $35 for general admission, or $28 for students, seniors and first responders. Tickets may be purchased at SCMasterchorale.org. Seating is first come, first served.

Per the revised guidelines set forth by the State of California, at this time, masks and vaccinations are strongly recommended but not required while attending Santa Clarita Master Chorale performances. Check SCMasterChorale.org for updates.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through their yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire.