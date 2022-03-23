‘Mulasi’ showing at the Main

News Release

The Main in Old Town Newhall invites the community to watch the Tanzanian film “Mulasi” on Thursday at 7 p.m. The film will be followed by a discussion with award-winning filmmaker Honeymoon M. Al-Jabir.

“Mulasi” tells the story of a group of female childhood friends, who also happen to all be jobless, yet qualified lawyers. They try their best to survive in a demanding society while navigating through challenges in their relationships, social lives and marriages.

This film is a part of the “Through the Lens: Global Film Series.” This series will take place every fourth Thursday of the month at the Main and will showcase contemporary film shorts and features by filmmakers from different countries and cultures.

The film is not recommended for those under 13 years of age. For more information about the “Through the Lens: Global Film Series,” visit AtTheMain.org. For questions about the film and upcoming shows, contact Abby Dunbar at [email protected].