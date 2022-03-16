Officers stop 120 mph street race, make arrests

California Highway Patrol officers reportedly stopped a street race on Interstate 5 that involved multiple cars and reached speeds of approximately 120 mph.

The incident was first reported shortly before midnight on Monday by CHP Newhall officers who were monitoring traffic on the southbound side of the I-5, near Calgrove Boulevard.

“At Calgrove Boulevard, three cars passed by at 120 mph — a BMW, blue Corvette and gray Mazda RX-5,” the arrest log summary reads. “They accelerated the patrol vehicle and caught up to all the vehicles.”

According to the initial report, the three suspects reached the southbound I-5/Highway 14 interchange and were using all the lanes to pass one another and drive recklessly.

The pursuing officers called into dispatch and requested additional units.

“CHP units stopped the Mazda and the Corvette (and) arrested both drivers for (illegal speed contest),” the report reads.

Both drivers were booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. They were released Tuesday on citation and given a notice to appear in court at a future date.

CHP Officers were not able to reach the Mazda RX-5 in time, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, and the driver of that vehicle remains outstanding as of the publication of this article.