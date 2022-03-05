Person injured after crash on Copperhill Drive

A person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash Friday night in Saugus and was treated for minor injuries, according to first responders.

L.A. County firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the call at 9:48 p.m. Friday of a crash along Copperhill Drive at the West Hills Drive intersection.

According to Robert Diaz, a supervising fire dispatcher, a single vehicle rolled over and crashed.

“The call came in at 9:48 and the person ejected was taken to the local hospital with minor injuries,” he confirmed.